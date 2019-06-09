Bates, Morton Lloyd, - of Somers Point, Entered the life eternal on Thursday June 6th, 2019. The son of Cora Fanslau, Mort grew up in Atlantic City, graduated from Atlantic City High School, and lived in Somers Point throughout his adult life. He served in the US Air Force for four years. He is survived by a son, James D. Bates, a daughter, Debra B. (Rev. Robert) Mountenay, four grandchildren, Julie (George) Halitzka, David Bates, Christopher (Madeline) Mountenay, and Elizabeth Mountenay (Hilary Taylor). He was also the great-grandfather of Joshua and Andrew Bates. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jeanelle Dorothy Wells, daughter in law Linda Moore Bates, and his brother Richard T Bates. A member of Grace Lutheran Church, Somers Point, Morton was very active in the church work, and along with his wife, and ran Grace's food pantry for 18 years. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 11th from 10-11 am at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, with services at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 11 East Dawes Avenue, Somers Point, NJ 08244. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
