Battaglia, Robert A. "Bob",, - 82, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully on Valentine's Day surrounded by his family at Shore Medical Center. He was raised in Buffalo, NY and spent his career as an electrical engineer. Bob was a man of few words, but was incredibly intelligent and had a quick wit. He was a fiercely independent, stoic man who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed watching football and Nascar, and was an avid sports car and muscle car enthusiast. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Nicholas and Verna Battaglia. He is survived by his children, David Battaglia and Robin Battaglia; grandson, Karl (Sindhu) Carmona; and brother, Gary Battaglia. A viewing and a small service will be held from 12:30-1:30pm, on Wednesday, February 19th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will be private. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

