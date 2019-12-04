Battersby, Rachel M., - 65, lifelong resident of Upper Township and Ocean City passed away (November 27th, 2019) following a lengthy illness. A 1972 graduate of Holy Spirit High School, Absecon and a 1976 Business Major graduate of Glassboro State College (Rowan University). After graduation, Rachel pursued a successful career in business and banking, retiring in February 2019 as Vice President and Director of Regulatory Compliance for Sun National Bank, Vineland. When Rachel wasn't hard at work, she lovingly devoted herself to her family and friends, community service, was a voracious reader, enjoyed attending the theater and was an extensive world traveler. Rachel had seen the pyramids along the Nile, walked along the Great Wall of China, sailed riverboats along the Danube and Yangtze Rivers, twice crossed the Atlantic Ocean by ship and journeyed to such exotic places as Casablanca, Rio, Mumbai and Hong Kong. Summers were generally reserved for entertaining family and friends at her home in Ocean City. Rachel was predeceased by her brothers Butch and James, and parents Clarence and Marion. She is survived by sister Marlena (Doug) Pittman of Westmont, NJ and her brothers Gene (Robin) of Westhampton, NJ, John (Karen) of Chambersburg, PA and Mark (Carol) of Mishawaka, IN. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces including Trevor (Jenn) of Norfolk, VA, John (Stacy) of Marietta, GA, Stephen (Sharon), of Pennsville, NJ, Janene (Drew) of Somers Point, NJ, Devon (Jon) Fleury of Collegeville Pa and Tyler of Mishawaka, IN, an Aunt Gretchen (Al) Collins of Dothan, Al; and several great-nieces and nephews and cousins near and far. Graveside service will be private with internment to be alongside other family members at Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Rachel expressed hope that her death does not result in the death of any flowers, rather, if friends and family choose, perhaps in the spring to scatter some flower seeds or plant some bulbs, so that they may be reminded of her when they blossom. Additionally, she asked no donations or gifts made in her name, but if her passing moves anyone to generosity let them make such gifts, but let the reason for their kindness remain unnamed. Services will be privately held. Arrangements are through Langley-Loveland Funeral Home, Tuckahoe, New Jersey.
