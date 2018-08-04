Battles, Joan, - of Egg Harbor City, born in Atlantic City, passed away on Thursday, Aug 2, 2018. She was a retired bus driver for Atlantic County special services. She loved her family, friends and dogs. She was a caring and giving person that was loved by many. Joan's beautiful life will always be cherished in the lives of her children and family. She is predeceased by her great grandson. Joan is survived by her children, Michael Reeves and his wife, Francine from Hammonton, Karen Martyn from Pomona, Diane Hemling and her husband, William from Maryland, and Stephen Reeves and his wife, Chantal from Florida; her grandchildren, Francis, Megan, Aaron, Kimberly, Kenneth, Jesse, Christopher, Andrew and Abigail; and her two great grandchildren. A visitation on Monday, August 6th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM and a service at 12:00 PM will all take place at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Calvary Chapel Church in Hammonton.
