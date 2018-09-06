Bauer, Martin D., - 56, of Galloway, entered into rest on August 30, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. He is a 1980 graduate of Mainland High School. Martin had a lifelong career working at TJ's Garage in Egg Harbor City. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and cheering on his teams the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Flyers. Martin was a man of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 28 years, Lisa Bauer; his daughter, Christine Alinkoff; and grandchildren, Braighlyn and Luke Alinkoff, whom he loved dearly with all his heart. Martin is predeceased by his father, John Bauer; mother, Wanda Bauer; and sister, Wanda Berge. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his siblings, John Bauer, Jean Staples, Michele Bauer and William Bauer. He had a large family with many nieces, nephews, and in-laws, as well as an abundance of cousins. A service of memory and love will be held on Saturday, September 8th at 11AM at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 W. Brigantine Ave in Brigantine. Friends may come prior to the service to pay their respects from 9AM - 11AM. A private burial will be held separately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Presbyterian Church of Brigantine or to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
