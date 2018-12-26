BAUERS, ELEANOR LYNN, - 72, of Hammonton, Embarked on her eternal voyage December 22, 2018 bound for the arms of the Lord and all of the Angels standing on the shores of Heaven welcoming her home. Her earthly struggle with breast cancer is over but all is not lost for she has found the safe haven. She is survived by her husband of 53 1/2 years Robert Sr. of Hammonton, daughter Deanna Griffin (Patrick) of Monroe, NC, son Robert Jr. (Michele) of Hammonton, and the cause of the sparkle in her eyes, granddaughters Stephanie and Kirsten Griffin of NC and grandson Robert III (Will) of Hammonton. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Boomer who (it would be hard to argue against) was rescued by her at God's very direction. She will be met over the Rainbow Bridge by her other boys, Barfy, Bunkey, and Bud D, her guys of 45 of her married years, Heaven's gain creates a void in our hearts. She was a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church of Hammonton for 48 years and in her heart her Church Family was so near and dear to her. She held many positions in the church from Sunday School Teacher to being a member of the Church Session. She did many other old time "Mom" things like Girl Scouting with her daughter and as a cheerleader for her son. She, in her quiet and humble way, cherished her community, especially her neighbors and many state police family members. She (willingly?) accompanied Bob aboard one of their many boats on The Great America Loop, a one year trek covering 5500 miles. For the entire trip with Bob and Bud D, there was never more than 40 feet of separation between the three. She earned her water wings! As we say goodby to Lynn let us visit Jeremiah's words said by the Lord in Jeremiah 29 v. 11, "I know the plans I have for you, plans to bring you prosperity and not disaster, plans to bring about the future you hope for." Rest humble servant you have arrived. There will be a viewing on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. There will be a visitation on Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at The Presbyterian Church at Hammonton, 326 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton, NJ, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to The Presbyterian Church at Hammonton, 326 Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton, NJ 08037. For information or to post condolences go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
