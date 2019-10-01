Bauman, Doris Ann, - 93, of Egg Harbor City, born in Philadelphia, Pa on September 21, 1926, went home to the Lord on September 29, 2019. She worked in Housekeeping at the University of Pennsylvania and worked her way to supervisor. She retired in 1985. She will be missed by her children, daughter Edwina (Frank) Lenkowski, son Edwin (Jacqueline) Bauman, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter Doris (Sissy) Bauman. A viewing will be held from 10-11 am on Monday, October 7th at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ 08330 in Doris' memory. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
