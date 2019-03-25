Baumgartel (nee Strickland), Jessie Phyllis , - 102, of Longs, SC died peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Penns Grove, New Jersey, on March 6, 1917, to Casper and Minnie (nee Hickman) Strickland (both deceased) and lived in Pleasantville, New Jersey most of her life. She moved to South Carolina in 1997. She was married to William J. Baumgartel Sr. in 1937, who passed away in September of 1984. She was predeceased by her siblings, Larner Strickland, Bertha Endicott, and Alma Berger. "Gammy" loved to read mystery and romance novels, talk with her great-grandchildren and made a 'mean' lemon meringue pie. She loved to attend the Rivertown Bluegrass concerts every month at Horry Georgetown Technical College. She is survived by her only child, William J. Baumgartel Jr., and his wife Patricia Baumgartel of Longs, South Carolina, and was Grammy to three grandchildren; Edward J. Baumgartel (Robin) of East Dixfield, Maine, Christopher Baumgartel, Sr., (Kimberly) of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and Debra Baumgartel-Eden (Henry) of Calabash, North Carolina, and 5 great-grandchildren: Keith Giberson, Christopher Baumgartel Jr., Andrew Baumgartel, Jessie Eden and Grace Baumgartel. She is also survived by two nephews. Funeral arrangements will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jessie's honor to Mercy Care Lower Cape Fear Hospice located at 8216 Devon Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.