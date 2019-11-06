Baviera, Anthony "Beaver", - 76, of Hammonton, passed away at his residence on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Born and raised in Hammonton he was a lifelong Hammonton resident. Beaver worked for his uncle at Quality Laundry and Dry Cleaning in Hammonton before moving on to become a dealer at Sands Casino and Trump Marina. He was a 47 year member of the Giuseppe Garibaldi Lodge 1658 Order of Sons of Italy of America in Hammonton and a Friend of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society. Beaver was predeceased by his wife, Bettie Baviera (nee Tomasello); his parents Anthony and Dolly Baviera. He is survived by his sisters and brothers in law, Dottie and Carl Mortellite; Rose Marie Tomasello and Robert Tomasello all of Hammonton; many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, 285 Route 206, Hammonton, where a visitation will be held from 9:30 am - 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Memorial Donations may be made to The Hammonton Sons of Italy, 427 N. Third St., Hammonton, NJ 08037 or to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com).

