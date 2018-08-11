Baxter, Patricia Anne , - passed away peacefully on July 9, 2018 surrounded by family. May her spirit and joy be with all who loved her and continue to be an inspiration. A memorial service will be held in honor of Pat at 10 am on August 29, 2018. The location will be the Church of the Holy Innocents at 410 South Atlantic Avenue and Marine Street, Beach Haven.
