Baxter, Thomas W., - 76, of North Cape May, passed away on June 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Originally born in Darby PA, Tom summered in the North Cape May area as a youngster and moved there permanently in 1969. He worked throughout his career as an Aerospace Engineer at Boeing Aerospace Company, Grumman Aerospace Corporation, and Martin Marietta Aircraft. Tom played a part in designing and building commercial aircraft, NASA space shuttle, V-22 Osprey and many more. During the times when the aircraft business was in contraction and in the true spirit of the colorful man he was Tom worked various jobs in and around Cape May County. These jobs included mechanic/factory worker for a book bindery, Teamster deliveryman for Bond bread and milk routes, owner of Barnett Spice route, advertising salesman for the Atlantic City Press, designer of kitchens for Sears, and a Repo man for GMAC. Tom was more than willing to do whatever was needed to provide for his family. In his free time, Tom joined the Town Bank Volunteer Fire Company in 1971 and became a life member. He served his community as the fire house Secretary, Treasurer, Trustee, Lieutenant of "The Reel Truck" #6196, Safety Officer and Fire District #2 Commission Treasurer. Tom had many interests and hobbies which he shared with friends and family. He was a camping aficionado, fisherman, BBQ chef, story teller, excellent joke teller, boat builder, master gardener, craftsman, prolific reader, bird watcher, fashionista (with a shirt collection only matched by his colorful personality), and a musician. His love of music and dancing til dawn are rumored to be legendary and still talked about amongst the locals. Tom thoroughly enjoyed being with his family. He was a friend, a son, a brother, an uncle, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather and so much more to many people. He was truly a Renaissance man in every sense of the word. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Ethel Mae Baxter. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judith (nee Baker), children Thomas S. (Janet), Carolyn (Daniel) Porter, and Scott (Tanja), 8 grandchildren(Thomas, Samuel (Dora), Daniel, Jordan (Darian), Scott, Matthew (Courtney), Jacob, and Jenna), 3 great-grandchildren (Emily, Hazel, and Matthew), 2 nephews (Gary and Douglas) and his sister, whom he adored, Susan Fitz. Terry Pratchett said "no one is ever really gone until the ripples they cause in the world die away, until the clock wound up winds down, until the wine she made has finished its ferment, until the crop they planted is harvested. The span of someone's life is only the core of their actual existence". Tom had a life well lived and full of love. Services will be held at a later date, to be determined. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
