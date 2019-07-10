Baylinson, Roy, - 91, of Margate, an Atlantic City native, a World War II veteran and a graduate of Atlantic City High School, the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School, died on June 22, 2019. A kind, gentle, selfless and humble man who considered himself lucky to have lived the life he did, Roy was a local attorney for almost 60 years. Roy was a great father, but not quite a typical one. He gave his boys Jefferson (Jeff), Chris, Mike, and Tony a tremendous amount of independence. He showed respect and trust in his children. And it worked. He loved his Phillies, spending time with his grandchildren, tennis, and playing squash on the old Haddon Hall courts. Roy also had his scuba diving certification and was body surfing into his late years. Some of his happiest years were spent at his Florida home at the Silver Thatch Tennis Club in Pompano Beach. Roy was predeceased by his mother and father, Dr. Myer and Sophie Baylinson of Margate; his wife of 50 years, Dinky; and son Tony, who died in 2016. He is survived by sons Jefferson (Jeff) and his wife Lisa, Chris, and Mike, all of Margate; grandchildren Christopher and Jackson; and sisters Cookie Sinderbrand and Debra Rosenberg. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Police: Falling tree branch killed girl, 3, at South Jersey campground
-
A child touched an electrified railing at a Maryland resort. The family's life has been upended.
-
18-year-old Atlantic City woman fatally shot
-
Six charged in alleged drug ring in Atlantic City
-
'Jersey Shore' cast coming to Atlantic City this weekend
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Tree Bush Removal, Sprinkler Repa…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.