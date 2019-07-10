Baylinson, Roy, - 91, of Margate, an Atlantic City native, a World War II veteran and a graduate of Atlantic City High School, the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School, died on June 22, 2019. A kind, gentle, selfless and humble man who considered himself lucky to have lived the life he did, Roy was a local attorney for almost 60 years. Roy was a great father, but not quite a typical one. He gave his boys Jefferson (Jeff), Chris, Mike, and Tony a tremendous amount of independence. He showed respect and trust in his children. And it worked. He loved his Phillies, spending time with his grandchildren, tennis, and playing squash on the old Haddon Hall courts. Roy also had his scuba diving certification and was body surfing into his late years. Some of his happiest years were spent at his Florida home at the Silver Thatch Tennis Club in Pompano Beach. Roy was predeceased by his mother and father, Dr. Myer and Sophie Baylinson of Margate; his wife of 50 years, Dinky; and son Tony, who died in 2016. He is survived by sons Jefferson (Jeff) and his wife Lisa, Chris, and Mike, all of Margate; grandchildren Christopher and Jackson; and sisters Cookie Sinderbrand and Debra Rosenberg. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

