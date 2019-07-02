BAZEMORE, QU'RAN TAHIR, - 16, of Atlantic City, returned to our Creator, on Tuesday ~ June 25th, 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ. He was born on April 15th, 2003 to Reeshima M. James and Pedro Bazemore. Qu'ran will be dearly missed. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday ~ July 3rd, 2019 promptly at 10:00am, at the Soldiers Home/All Wars Memorial Building ~ located at 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 9:00am 10:00am. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

