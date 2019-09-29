Beadling, Carol, - 74, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Atlanticare Galloway. Born in Philadelphia, she worked many years at Lenox China. She is survived by her children, Denise Hacker, Linda Buck, Kelly Devlin, and Joseph Devlin; her two sisters, Penny and Terry; her brother, Shemp; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 30th from 6pm until 7pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. A Funeral Service will follow at 7pm. Burial will be held privately by the family. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

