Beadling, Carol, - 74, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Atlanticare Galloway. Born in Philadelphia, she worked many years at Lenox China. She is survived by her children, Denise Hacker, Linda Buck, Kelly Devlin, and Joseph Devlin; her two sisters, Penny and Terry; her brother, Shemp; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 30th from 6pm until 7pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Avenue, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. A Funeral Service will follow at 7pm. Burial will be held privately by the family. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northern lights possible Saturday night in New Jersey
-
Pleasantville man killed in collision with road paving roller
-
Vineland teacher investigated for 'offensive' social media post related to missing girl
-
Police investigating sudden death of a dog in Egg Harbor Township
-
90-year-old woman killed in Margate car crash
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.