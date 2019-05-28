Beaman, Sr., Joseph Carl, - 77, of Williamstown, was born October 7, 1941, and transitioned May 22, 2019. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ to James and Corrine Beaman Bentley. Joseph attended the Atlantic City public schools and started his career in law enforcement in 1964 with the Atlantic City Police Department where he would protect and serve. Joseph also worked with the Greenidge Funeral Home in Atlantic City for more than 50 years and later transitioned his career into the Atlantic City Public School system. On July 1, 2016 he retired from the Atlantic City Board of Education schools after forty-three years of service. He is predeceased by: his grandmother, Corrine Cora Sawyer; mother, Corrine Beaman Bentley and sister, Deborah Bentley. Joe Beaman, Sr. leaves to cherish fond memories: his, loving wife, Gail Beaman; children, Joseph Beaman Jr., Trista (Caurice), Todd and Tramar Beaman; grandchildren: Joe Beaman III , Evelyn Jackson, Treiana Green (Matthew), Travon and Triniti Camper, Tramar Beaman Jr., and one future great-granddaughter Nova Ardyn Green; sisters, Sheila Ward, Juandella Briggs, Bernetta King, and Jacqueline Bentley; brother, Samuel Bernard Bentley; god-children: Drs. Scott & Hope Gallagher, Mark & Hope Gallagher, Sakeenah Davis, and Vaughn Price; best friend and Brother-in-Christ: Mark Floyd; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be 3PM to 6PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City. Funeral services will be 10AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019, Saint Matthew's Baptist Church, 245 Glassboro Road, Williamstown, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
