Beamer, Samuel C., Jr., - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Petersburg, NJ and Stuart, Fl passed peacefully at Shore Medical Center with his family by his side on December 9, 2019. Sam retired after more than 35 years with Iron Workers Local Union #399, Camden. He was an avid fisherman and loved competing in tournaments with his sons in New Jersey and Florida. Sam was also a captain and was passionate about running various charter and party boats in the South Jersey area. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Patricia (nee Petrella), daughter Valerie Godfrey (Christine Shallcross) of Petersburg, NJ, Sons Samuel III (Lynne) of Medford Lakes, NJ, Jon (Marie) of Somers Point, NJ, and grandchildren, Jon Beamer, Jr., Herbert III and Townsend Godfrey, and TriciaLyn and Samuel Beamer IV. Also surviving, a brother, Douglas. He is predeceased by his brother, Thomas Brancato, and sister Virginia Shiloh. A service will be held on Saturday, December 14th, at 11 O'clock where friends may call from 10 O'clock until the time of service at the Godfrey Funeral Home 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Interment will immediately follow the service at Seaside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

