Beatty, Charles "Duke" Hay, - 96, of Egg Harbor Twp, NJ entered into rest on Monday May 13, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Harry and Mae (Young) Beatty. Charles was a graduate of Northeast High School in Philadelphia. Charles served his country during WW II in the U.S. Air Force, playing in many Air Force bands till 1946 following which he attended and graduated from what is today the Philadelphia College of Performing Arts with a Bachelor of Music. Charles eventually attained a Masters Degree in Music Education at Glassboro. From a very your age Charles displayed great musical ability playing the saxophone on the radio and performing in local churches in Philadelphia. He was also a student of the clarinet, piano and organ. Charles continued to pursue a musical career by joining small musical groups and traveling throughout the eastern half of the country. In 1953 he became a member of the 500 Club Show Band and played with the Al Allen Orchestra. In 1975 he joined the Paul Mann Orchestra and he was "a one man music dept" in the Ventnor, NJ school system and then to Chelsea Junior High School where he taught Music Appreciation and conducted the Chelsea Glee Club. Charles was a member of Masonic Lodge #285 and Musicians Local #661. Charles will be missed and fondly remembered by his son and daughter-in-law; Lance and Mary Ann Beatty, and grandchildren; Suzannah and Alex; Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 11:00am at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at Jeffries and Keates from 10:30am until time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 75817, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. To pay respects, leave condolences, share your fondest memories of Charles please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Home in Northfield, NJ 609-646-3400.
