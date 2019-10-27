Beck, Barton G., Jr., - 87, passed into God's loving arms on Oct. 13, 2019. He was born February 11, 1932, grauduated Atlantic City High School in 1950 and Rollins College in 1954. He was a language teacher at Overbrook Regional High School in Pine Hill. He served two years in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a private pilot and loved to fly his plane as often as he could. He was a member of Margate Community Church, and the VFW Post 215. His family owned and operated the Diving Bell on the Steel Pier. He is survived by his loving wife, Ginny. Together they had a blended family for over 40 years. Also, surviving are his sons Bart (Terri), Frank (Tami), daughter Theresa and step-sons Frank (Sherri), John (Lori) Reuther, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren many extended family members. He is predeceased by his first wife, Philomena Demaio and brother Bill. A memorial service will held on November 2nd, 11 AM at the Margate Community Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 AM. Lunch will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Wounded Warriors, or a charity of ones choice. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Ventnor - Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

