Beck, Barton G., Jr., - 87, passed into God's loving arms on Oct. 13, 2019. He was born February 11, 1932, grauduated Atlantic City High School in 1950 and Rollins College in 1954. He was a language teacher at Overbrook Regional High School in Pine Hill. He served two years in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a private pilot and loved to fly his plane as often as he could. He was a member of Margate Community Church, and the VFW Post 215. His family owned and operated the Diving Bell on the Steel Pier. He is survived by his loving wife, Ginny. Together they had a blended family for over 40 years. Also, surviving are his sons Bart (Terri), Frank (Tami), daughter Theresa and step-sons Frank (Sherri), John (Lori) Reuther, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren many extended family members. He is predeceased by his first wife, Philomena Demaio and brother Bill. A memorial service will held on November 2nd, 11 AM at the Margate Community Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 AM. Lunch will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Wounded Warriors, or a charity of ones choice. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Ventnor - Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
'Roar to the Shore' cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.