Beck, Dr. Richard, - 93, of Millville, Dr. Richard E. Beck, a lifelong resident of Millville who practiced medicine for more than 63 years before closing his office in 2013, died of natural causes on January 11, 2020. He was 93 years old. Dr. Beck is survived by his three children, Stephanie Tomlin, Tray Beck, and Robert Beck and his wife Michelle Beck; his longtime companion, Debbie Giorno; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Beck, his son Richard Beck, and his beloved dog, Speed. Dr. Beck served his country both during and after World War II, first as a member of the U.S. Navy's V-12 officer training program and then as the Captain in a U.S. Army medical unit serving in France, where his daughter was born. Upon returning to Millville, he opened his office for the practice of medicine and cared for residents of Cumberland County for more than half a century regardless of the patient's ability to pay. He served as Chair of the Medicine Department of Millville Hospital for 38 years, was active as a Board member on numerous hospital and medical staff committees, and was a leader in the efforts to combine and merge four separate community hospitals into what is now known as the Inspira Regional Medical Center in Vineland. He was Board certified in both Internal Medicine and Nuclear Medicine. Dr. Beck was described by his colleagues as "a leader in the field of internal medicine," a team player who was held to high esteem by his colleagues, and as "a guide and inspiration to all who have sought his medical counsel and has always been fair and just in his counsel." Dr. Beck was an avid and accomplished sailor and navigator, who spent much time with his son Robert sailing up and down the East Coast of the United States from Maine to Florida. He also spent much time in Ocean City with his granddaughter Renee, an accomplished athlete from Ocean City who was a member of the Ocean City beach patrol. A memorial service for Dr. Beck will be held in the spring at the Inspira Regional Medical Center in Vineland. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
