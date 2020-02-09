BECK, GERALDINE EMELIA "JERRY", - 88, of Margate, long time resident of Chelsea Heights and more recently of Margate, found eternal peace on February 5, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with heart failure. "Jerry" was born in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1931. She met and married the late Edward J. Beck, having met at A.C. Electric where both were employed. Jerry is survived by her ever beloved daughters Patricia Beck (Chris) of California and Barbara Beck Romito (Ray) of Margate, (who was the best care taker one could hope for, giving up so many of her desires when called upon).Also surviving and loved beyond words are granddaughters Alicia and Mara as well as one remaining uncle, Frank Transki (Natalie) of East Aurora, N.Y. Jerry requested ; "Just say a prayer and remember that - Life, no matter how long, is very short!" Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
