Becker, Frederick William, - 87, of Petersburg, passed away February 29, 2020. One of 9 children, he was born in Narberth, Pa and had resided in Ocean City, NJ for 22 years. He was a graduate of St. Thomas More HS and served in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He worked in sales for Becker's School Supplies, a family business started by his father and Uncle. Fred was a true Old Salt with a passion for fishing, the ocean and beach. His love of boating lead to many adventures up and down the East Coast and Atlantic Canada. He enjoyed watching baseball, riding his bike, reading, carpentry and the faithful companionship of his beloved dog Daniella. His family was his life. He is survived by his children Frederick W. Jr of Ocean View, Karl J. of Manasquan, Pauline A. Roats of Brielle, Karin E. Stanton of Marmora, Ernest J. of Ocean City, Erich P. of Greenfield, Cheryl J. Weigel of Petersburg, Laura K. Solomon of Trenton, Kurt W. of Brielle, Paul M. of Petersburg, Louis K. of Ocean City, Robert F. of Ocean City. Also surviving are three sisters Anna K, Josephine M. and Marion E., 30 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife of 42 years Marie A., and daughter Marie A. Buyse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday morning, March 6th at 11 o'clock from Church of The Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 9:15 am until the time of mass. Burial is private. Those who desire may send contributions in his memory to the PAWS for Reading program at the Please Touch Museum, 4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia PA 19131. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
