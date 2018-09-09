Becker, Janice L., - 76 of Little Egg Harbor passed away Friday September 7, 2018 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. She was born in Jersey City, NJ resided in Bayonne until retirement and moving to Little Egg Harbor. Janice attended St Paul's Methodist Church in New Gretna. Janice is predeceased by her husband William, parents Thomas & Genevieve Conroy and her brother Patrick Conroy. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Ann Dolan (James) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ and Debra D'Agosto (Luciano) of Bayonne, NJ, sister Audrey Jurcisin of Bayonne, brother Robert Conroy of Toms River, grandchildren Jennifer Lynn D'Agosto, James William Dolan and a god-daughter Jeanne Losco. Visitation will be held Wednesday September 12, 2018 from 1-3 PM with a service at 3PM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME 134 EAST MAIN STREET, TUCKERTON NJ. Cremation will be private. For Condolences and other information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu flowers donations can be made to www.autismspeaks.org
