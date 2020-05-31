Beckler, Margaret (nee McDevitt), - 103, of Absecon, April 26, 1917 - May 25, 2020, passed away peacefully under the loving care of the Seashore Gardens Living Center staff on May 24th, 2020 at the age of 103. Margaret was born in Philadelphia PA on April 26, 1917 to Eugene and Dora McDevitt and moved to Atlantic City when she was 5 years old. Margaret attended Atlantic City Schools and was often found at the library with her sisters and father. She was a member of the Swankies, a group of young Atlantic City women. She married Raymond J. Becker Sr. on October 30, 1938. They were married for 70 years before his passing in 2009. In the early days of WWII, Raymond enlisted and together they travelled and lived at army bases throughout the South while Raymond trained troops for war at the Citidel in Charleston SC. Margaret and Ray raised their young family in Atlantic City until moving to Absecon in 1959. Margaret was a very active member of Absecon Methodist Church, teaching and overseeing the Sunday and Vacation Bible School programs for over 30 years. After she raised her children, Margaret became the manager of a Steels Fudge Store on the boardwalk before retiring in 1980's. Margaret and Ray enjoyed winning at the casinos and traveling; Europe, Hawaii, Florida, Nova Scotia, California and Puerto Rico just to name a few. In later years, she travelled with her children to Great Britain, Colorado and Charleston. Throughout her life, Margaret was the consummate caregiver to her nieces, nephews, mother, aunt, sister and husband. In her later years Margaret was noted for her impromptu travels throughout Absecon as an unofficial good will ambassador. She was a fixture in the community, faithfully attending local events and always noted for her constant smile, sunny disposition and quick wit. Margaret is survived by her children, Roberta Beckler, Raymond Beckler (Cindy), grandchildren, Margaret Inemer (George), Andrew Beckler, Kyle Beckler, Michael D'Ambra (Amanda), Iris D'Ambra and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond, daughter, Margaret D'Ambra and her sisters, Dorothea, Frances, Catherine and Jane. Services will be private with a celebration of life to be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township NJ, 08205, https://seashoregardens.org/support-us/ways-to-give. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
