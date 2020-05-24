Beckley, Richard D., Sr., - 83, of Smithville, went home to be with the Lord on May 20th. Rich was the son of John and Olive Beckley of Absecon. Rich was born and raised in Absecon until he married his loving wife of 62 years Judith Sill also of Absecon and moved to Smithville where they lived for 60 years. Rich was a graduate of Pleasantville High School and began his working career as a very talented carpenter working with his uncle William Beckley. His love of the outdoors eventually led him to become a pioneer in the then very new industry of aquaculture becoming one of New Jersey's first successful hard clam farmers along with his lifelong friend Richard Crema. He established and operated Beckley Little Necks with his son Rick for over 40 years. Rich was a devoted family man. He was known for his generosity and endless willingness to help others. He was an avid outdoorsman and he enjoyed Eagles season tickets and traveling with Judy. By far his favorite activity was deer hunting especially at the property that he and Judy owned in West Virginia. Sharing time in West Virginia with his family and friends was when he was the happiest. Rich is predeceased by his mother and father John and Olive Beckley of Absecon and his brother Jack Beckley also of Smithville. He is survived by his sister Harriet Soper of Absecon. He was the father of Rick Beckley of Smithville and his wife Betty, and Lori McIntyre of Leeds Point and her husband Will. He was the beloved grandfather of Rick and Betty's daughters Rachel Fondell of Rowley MA her husband Andrew and Faith Bliss of Leeds Point her husband Shaun, and Lori and Will's daughter Abby. Rich also had 2 great-grandsons Micah and Calvin Fondell. Private burial services will be held Tuesday 5/26. A memorial service will be held at a future date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Emmaus Church of Smithville, 706 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville NJ 08205Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home. Online condolence can be sent to www.lowensteinsaracenofuneralhome.com.
