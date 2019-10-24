Beckman, Henry W., Sr., - 79, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Henry was born on January 13, 1940, in Northfield, NJ. He attended Pleasantville Public schools, graduating PVHS Class of 1957. He proudly served in the US Navy (Seabees MCB-9) in Okinawa, Japan and in Kodiak and Adak, Alaska from 1957-1961. He was a proud member of IBEW Local 211/351. Henry is predeceased by his parents Raymond and Emma Beckman, his wife Eleanor (Lichota) and long-time companion Lynda Soper. He leaves behind his daughter Leni (Bob), his son Henry Jr. (Tracy), brother Raymond (Jan) as well as many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thank you to all of his caretakers over the years, especially Dr. James Dalzell and Annie Dalzell. At the request of the family, services will be private. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
