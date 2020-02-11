Beddia, Amodeo Salvatore "Sam", - 91, of Avalon, NJ died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Sam was born November 4, 1928, in Camden, NJ. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. Sam married Mary Lou Sammeth in 1950. They were happily married until her death in 2001. He was employed as a machinist, tool and dye maker, draftsman and a plant engineer. During his career, he worked for RCA, Progresso, Fedders Corp. and the Trump Castle casino. Sam was an avid golfer who belonged to the Avalon Country Club. He was a member of the Avalon Lions Club, American Legion, and the Avalon Zoning & Planning Board. He was an active and devoted member of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish and a member of The Altar Rosary Society. Sam will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Patricia (Booth) Beddia, son Stephen Beddia (Patricia), son Kenneth Beddia (Penny), brother Angelo Beddia (Ann), brother Jimmy Beddia, grandson Jason Beddia (Kimberly), grandson Jeffrey Beddia, granddaughter Kimberly Shea (Evan), granddaughter Caitlin Bender (Brian), granddaughter Elissa Zingler (Christopher), granddaughter Courtney Beddia, 3 great granddaughters Karoline Beddia, Nora Zingler, and Olivia Bender. Sam was predeceased by his parents Salvatore & Giuseppina Beddia, his 1st wife Mary Lou Beddia and his brother Nicolo Beddia. A church visitation will be held in Maris Stella Church, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ, on Thursday, February 13 from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am. A Military Honors burial will be in Cape May County Veterans' Cemetery, Crest Haven Rd. Cape May Court House, NJ. Donations in memory of Sam may be made to Saint Brendan the Navigator Parish, 5012 Dune Drive, Avalon, NJ 08202. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
