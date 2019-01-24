Beirne, Jr. (Big O), Owen J., - 63, of Arlington, Va., Born November 12, 1955, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at his home in Arlington, VA. He was the beloved father and best friend of his sons, Nick Beirne, 27 and Charlie Beirne, 24. He is survived by his 5 sisters and one brother; 19 nieces and nephews; 17 grandnieces and grandnephews. Owen graduated from Ricker College in Holton, Maine in 1978, earning his BS in Business Administration. He went on to obtain his MBA from Rutgers University, graduating in 1980. He was Vice-President, Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch for 25 years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight serving as President of the Board, and then as a Board Member at the Knights of Columbus Arlington Chapter for 20 years. He was an advocate for veterans, and was instrumental in the coordination of Honor Flight WWII passengers, once they arrived in DC, to visit their memorial for the past 10 years. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 24 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Council Home, 5115 Little Falls Rd, Arlington, VA. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 25 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1910 N Randolph St, Arlington, VA. A luncheon reception will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall immediately following the mass, 5115 Little Falls Rd, Arlington, VA. Arrangements made by Murphy Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to Honor Flight, Inc, Attn: Meredith Rosenbeck In the honor of Owen J Beirne, Jr., 175 South Tuttle Rd, Springfield, OH 45505, or online: https://www.honorflight.org/donate-online/
