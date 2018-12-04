Beisel, Theresa E., - 92, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 1, 2018 with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she had lived in Roxborough, Pa before moving to Ocean City five years ago. She was predeceased by her husband Frank in 2008 and son-in-law: Howard Fullerton. Surviving are her children: Fran Fullerton of Roxborough, Pa, Joseph (Loretta) of Palermo, NJ, Monsignor James D. of Warrington, Pa, Theresa C. Mason of Ocean City, NJ, John P. (Margaret) of Berlin, NJ and Robert C. (Christine) of Plymouth Meeting, Pa. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 11 o'clock from St. Robert Bellarmine R. C. Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, Pa where friends may call from 9:30 until 10:45 am. Burial will be private in Calvary Cem, Conshohocken, Pa. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, 100 East Wynnewood road, Wynnewood, Pa 19096 or www.scs.edu Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.