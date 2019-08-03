Belitsky, Irwin "Sonny", - of Ventnor, died peacefully surrounded by his family on August 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Greenbaum) for 57 yrs.; Loving father of Dr. Marc (Janet) Belitsky, Larry Belitsky and Susan Belitsky; Devoted grandfather of Mi, Joshua, Jacob, Molly and Dylan. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 12:30 PM precisely at Reform Cong. Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. Int. Montefiore Cemetery. Following interment all are invited to the home of Larry Belitsky. Shiva will continue at the home of Janet and Marc Belitsky Monday Evening and at his late residence on Tuesday Evening. Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Phila., 2100 Arch St., Phila., PA 19103 or a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks.

