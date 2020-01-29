Bell, Anthony Daniel, - 64, of Alexandria, VA It is with profound sorrow that his family shares the news that Anthony Daniel Bell passed away on January 24, 2020, in Alexandria, VA after a short illness. Tony, beloved son of Daniel and Bertha Bell, was born on December 3, 1955. He grew up in Ventnor, attended St. James School and was a proud alumnus of Holy Spirit, Class of 1973. After graduation from Georgetown University, Tony worked for several book companies in both Washington and Houston. He unselfishly took leave from his career and served as caretaker for our mother as her health declined. Tony then worked for the U.S. House of Representatives and the Federal Election Commission. Tony is survived by his partner Neshan Naltchayan and siblings Barbara Bennett (Fran), Kathleen Bell (Earle Williams), Stephen (Sheila), Mike, and Tina Agati (Sal). He was a doting uncle to his many nieces and nephews and to their children. Tony will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends, strong work ethic, kind and generous nature, love of politics, enthusiasm for the Philadelphia Eagles, and his fondness for slot machines. A funeral mass will be held on February 1 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church in Washington, DC. Burial will be local in the spring. Arrangements are by Murphy Funeral Homes of Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
