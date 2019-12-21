Bell, Carl, - of Ventnor, passed away on December 19th Carl was a Veteran of World War II, member of the Jewish War Veterans, artist, poet, and a well-read historian. He was a sports enthusiast, political junkie, a classical music lover, world traveler, and loving with a great sense of humor. Carl is survived by his wife of 60 years, Roberta, children, Eric (Beth) Bell, Debra Lavi (Gary Goldman), Stacey (Darryl Elder) Bell, grandchildren, Ariel, Adam, Azriel (Dalia), Brandon, Madison, Jordon, and Chloe, and great-grandchild, Hila. Graveside services will be held Sunday December 22 at 11am at King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA. The family asks that contributions in his memory may be made to charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

Service information

Dec 22
Service
Sunday, December 22, 2019
11:00AM
King David Memorial Park
3594 Bristol Road
BENSALEM, PA 19020
