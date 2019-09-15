Bell, Jean M., - 82, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully in her hometown of Ocean City, NJ on Sunday, September 1st, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was a year-round resident of OC for more than 60+ years. Graduated from State Teachers College (Millersville University) in 1958 at the young age of 20 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, Double major in English and Social Studies. Jean got her Master's Degree in the Art of Teaching from Marygrove College. She taught English, History, and A. P. History at Ocean City High School for over 5 decades. Jean retired in 2000. She was an active member of the community. Jean was a charter member of the OCNJ beach fee program, starting out as a beach fee tag supervisor and finishing as Assistant Director of the Program. Jean was a Director of Education at the Humane Society of Ocean City for many years, she was also a very active member in the Historical Society of OC, serving on the Board of Directors, in various positions. She loved her History, Thomas Jefferson, Kitty Cats, and Books! A world traveler: Russia, China, Germany, Spain, Italy, Holland, Finland, Norway, Sweden, France, England, Switzerland, Belgium, Australia, Turkey, Greece, Fiji, Peru, Galapagos Islands, Panama Canal, Trans-Atlantic Crossing in a hurricane (Cruise Ship). Jean visited most of the Continental United States, and Alaska & Hawaii too. Like Johnny Cash once said "I have been everywhere Man!" Survived by her son, Robert Kinsloe Bell III, and four grandchildren, Dylan Kinsloe Bell, Robert Foster Bell, Joseph Doyle Bell & Rylea Shivaun Bell. No service is planned at this time. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Jean Bell, to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, OCNJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
