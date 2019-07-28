Bell, John F., - 59, of Shreveport, LA formerly of Linwood, NJ passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. John's family and friends will remember his quick wit, love of the beach, music, and talent as a musician and incredible drummer. Predeceased by his father; Francis "Bud" Bell, John is survived by his mother; MaryJane, brother; Edward, sister; Susan, nieces; Emily, Madison, Ava, and Bella, nephew; Jon, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services and burial will be private. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844

