Bell, John F., - 59, of Shreveport, LA formerly of Linwood, NJ passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. John's family and friends will remember his quick wit, love of the beach, music, and talent as a musician and incredible drummer. Predeceased by his father; Francis "Bud" Bell, John is survived by his mother; MaryJane, brother; Edward, sister; Susan, nieces; Emily, Madison, Ava, and Bella, nephew; Jon, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services and burial will be private. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Limitless Property Maintenance Powerwashing Biodegradable chemicals, hot water, roof, gutter…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.