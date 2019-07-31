BELL, NA'IMAH REGINA, - 15, of Pleasantville, aka "Na-Na", returned to Glory, on Thursday ~ July 25th, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Na'imah was born on April 9th, 2004 in Mecklenburg, North Carolina to Fateema Bell and Anthony Savage. Na'imah came to Atlantic City as a young child and she attended the local Atlantic City public school system. She excelled in school, consistently earning A's & B's and receiving many other high grades. Outside of school, she also had a good work ethic. Na-Na worked part-time at Harry's Oyster Restaurant at Bally's Hotel & Casino, was a part-time Shoe Store Sales Clerk, and was a volunteer at the Verizon Center in Atlantic City. Na-Na was a talented Praise Dancer at her home church, St. James AME Church of Atlantic City. Na'imah was loved by all who came in touch with her. Na'imah leaves behind to cherish her shining memories: her loving Mother, Fateema Bell of Atlantic City, NJ; her loving Father, Anthony Savage of Atlantic City, NJ; her caring Brother, Majeed Nelson of Atlantic City, NJ; her three caring Sisters, Kalifa Bell, Amirah Bailey, and Charlotte McKoy - all of Atlantic City, NJ; her doting Maternal GrandParents, Regina Crumpton and Francis Bell, Sr. - both of Atlantic City, NJ; her doting Paternal GrandParents, Linda M. Savage of Pleasantville, NJ and Billy Carley of Atlantic City, NJ; and a host of many other loving relatives and many, many friends. Na-Na will be dearly missed. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday ~ August 1st, 2019 promptly at 12:00pm, at St. James AME Church ~ 101 North New York Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 10:00am 12:00pm. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

Tags

Load entries