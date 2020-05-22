Bell, Rodney Sr., - 51, of Pleasantville, was born in Queens NY on May 7th, 1969. He transitioned on Friday ~ May 15th, 2020. Rodney was known for his ever-present smile and a great sense of humor. As a Scout Master, Rodney loved his Troop and Pack 333; as well as The Pleasantville Police Explorers Post 100. His CB family called him Danger Danger, and Mo Danger. He was a loving Father of 2 Sons: Rodney Bell, Jr. (17) and Elijah Bell (12), both of Pleasantville, NJ; Rodney was a loving Husband to his Wife of 18 years, Mrs. Gena J. Bell; and Uncle Rodney to a host of Nieces and Nephews, and other loving family and friends. R.I.P and 10-7. Services are entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC of Atlantic City, New Jersey. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Bell, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries