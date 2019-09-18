Bellone, Jean (Fair) , - 85, of Newfield, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on September 15, 2019. A funeral home Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Friday morning from 9:15am to 10:15am followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of Our Lady Of Victories, 202 Northwest Boulevard, Landisville. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com

