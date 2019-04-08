Bellucci, Marilyn E., - 85, of Seaville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Autumn Lake Center, Ocean View, NJ with her family by her side. Born in Chicago, IL she had lived in Philadelphia, Pa and Sea Isle City before moving to Seaville 26 years ago. She was an active member of the AARP Sea Isle City Chapter # 710. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 60 years Joseph J. Bellucci, Sr., her children: Joseph J. (Nancy) Bellucci, Jr. of Little River, SC, Carla Bellucci of Mt. Laurel, NJ, Anthony (Kelly) Bellucci of Boynton Beach, FL and Louise Hurst of Grand Junction, CO. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Joseph III, Louis, Thomas, Stefanie, Taryn, Ally, Kelsey, Dylan, Danielle and one great grandchild: Luke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 O'clock from the Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 600 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 until time of Mass. Burial will be private in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 26 Broadway 14th Floor, NYC, NY 10004 or JDRF.org. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
