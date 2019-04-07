Bellucci, Marilyn E. , - 85, of Seaville, NJ, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 in Autumn Lake Center, Ocean View, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 o'clock from Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 600 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 until time of Mass. Burial will be private in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Complete obituary will appear in Monday's Press. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

