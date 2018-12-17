Bemsel, Henrietta, - 100, of Smithville, passed away December 16, 2018. Born in Pleasantville, she's lived in Smithville for over 20 years. Henrietta was a beautician, working in Short Hills for years before moving back to Atlantic County. She is predeceased by her husband, Henry Bemsel in 2012. She's survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 11AM to 12PM on Tuesday December 18, 2018 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. A service will follow immediately at 12PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
