Bender, Nellie J., - 94, of Wildwood Crest, NJ passed away on Saturday, January 25th. She was born in Wildwood on February 12, 1925, to the late Calvin and Josephine Jordan and lived in Wildwood Crest since 1954. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edwin Bender of 42 years, and son Ernest Riccio. Nellie was a loving mother and is survived by her three children: Sandy Klaus (Leonard), Nicholas Riccio (Darlene), J. Michael Riccio (Linda). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren: Cindy, Lelah, Michael, Nicole, Ava, Kristy, Julina, Natalie, Will and Honna. In addition, Nellie is survived by her 15 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). Nellie had a passion for gardening and was happiest when she was taking care of her flowers and plants. She also enjoyed reading and doing many puzzles with her family. Her great-grandchildren brought her such joy, in her 90's she would still be delighted to sit on the floor and play with them for hours. She will be truly missed. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 11 to 12 noon. Service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Bender as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Phish confirmed for three-day Atlantic City beach concert
-
AtlantiCare seeks end to partnership with Geisinger Health
-
NBA star Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in Calif. helicopter crash
-
Margate man charged with beating father, ex-baseball player Bobby Woods, with golf club
-
Vineland man, former Buena Regional football player, convicted in slaying of woman during burglary
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.