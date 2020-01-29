Bender, Nellie J., - 94, of Wildwood Crest, NJ passed away on Saturday, January 25th. She was born in Wildwood on February 12, 1925, to the late Calvin and Josephine Jordan and lived in Wildwood Crest since 1954. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edwin Bender of 42 years, and son Ernest Riccio. Nellie was a loving mother and is survived by her three children: Sandy Klaus (Leonard), Nicholas Riccio (Darlene), J. Michael Riccio (Linda). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren: Cindy, Lelah, Michael, Nicole, Ava, Kristy, Julina, Natalie, Will and Honna. In addition, Nellie is survived by her 15 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). Nellie had a passion for gardening and was happiest when she was taking care of her flowers and plants. She also enjoyed reading and doing many puzzles with her family. Her great-grandchildren brought her such joy, in her 90's she would still be delighted to sit on the floor and play with them for hours. She will be truly missed. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 11 to 12 noon. Service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be at Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Bender as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries