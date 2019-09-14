BENEDETTO, MARY ANN, - 78, of Springfield, VA went into the Arms of our Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Philadelphia to Anthony and Mary (Flamini) Luca. Raised in Southern New Jersey, Mary Ann graduated from St. Joseph's High School. Following high school, she attended the Florence Utt School of IBM where she learned to be a key punch operator. She married Rocco Anthony Benedetto who she met while in high school. In 1979, Rocco's career moved the family to Springfield, Virginia. She enjoyed teaching her family the joys of traditional Italian cooking and holiday cookie making. She had a career in defense industry and worked at PreSearch Incorporated, as a typesetter and word processor. She is survived by her husband Rocco, her children Rocky (and Marguerite) Benedetto, Dawn Benedetto, Joanne (and Louis) Littell and Michael (and Julie) Benedetto. Her grandchildren include Rebecca Benedetto, Nora Benedetto, Elizabeth Benedetto, Courtney Littell (d), Lyndisty Littell and Bella Benedetto. She is also survived by her brother Anthony Luca and sister Genevieve (and Robert) Solda and her niece Marianne (and Eddie) Lynch and nephew Mark Solda. She was preceded by her sister Joanne Brozowski. Mass was held for Mary Ann on Saturday, September 13th, at Nativity Church, in Burke VA.
