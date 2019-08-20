Benedetto, Ronald, - 70, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Hammonton, Ron was a lifelong resident. He worked as a Business Agent for the Laborers International Union Local 472-172 for over 30 years and also worked as a shop steward and in safety training with the union. Ron is predeceased by his mother Mamie Petruzzi nee Urgo, brother Tom Petruzzi, sister Philomena " Phyllis" Monzo. Surviving are a brother Michael Petruzzi, sister-in-law Connie Petruzzi and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11 AM at the Landolfi Funeral Home 237 Bellevue Ave Hammonton, NJ with a viewing from 9-11 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. Condolences: www.landolfihammonton.com

