Bengle, Susan, - 75, of Sweetwater, passed away on Friday, July 13, 2018 at AtlantiCare Hospital, Mainland Div. in Galloway NJ. Beloved Wife and Mother, she was born April 1, 1943 in Trenton NJ. Susan was a graduate of Oakcrest High School class of '61 and Goldie Beacon Business College Wilmington DE class of '64 and worked as a legal secretary. She was a Roman Catholic. Susan was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, baking, arts & crafts, and was an avid reader. Susan is survived by her husband, William H. Bengle; her sons, William J. Bengle, Christian L. Bengle, and Mathew Bengle; her daughters-in law, Carolyn Bengle, Meliana Bengle, and Kate Bengle; her sister, Mary Ann Fields; and her grandchild, Tanner Bengle. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph Wennmacher and Irene Pica Wennmacher. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 21st from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a service starting at 6:00 PM all being held at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
