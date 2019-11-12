Benner-Gordon, Marie E., - 82, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA and formerly of Ridley Park, PA, Marie has been an area resident since 1983. She was a retired manager from Scott Paper Co in Chester, PA, and had also managed Golden Ages Senior Tours in Wildwood Crest. Marie enjoyed traveling, and entertaining friends. She is preceded in death by her husband William R. Gordon, Sr. (2014), and brothers John, Joe and Frankie Lipski. Marie is survived by her sister Dorothy Dix, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Thursday, November 14, at the Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call prior to mass from 10:15am - 11am. Inurnment will immediately follow mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ. Donations in Marie's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Association / South Jersey Chapter, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
