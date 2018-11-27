Benner, Lisa Marie, - 59, of Somers Point, Great Lisa D'Arienzo Benner went home to heaven on November 22, 2018 following a sudden illness. Lisa played so many roles in our lives. She was "The Boss" at Santori's in Somers Point for nearly 20 years. She was a sister to 5 siblings; Michael D'Arienzo, Theresa D'Arienzo, Christine D'Arienzo, Mickey Krueske, and Chris D'Arienzo. She was an Aunt to Pax, Magic, Kayla, and Martina. She was the most loyal wife to Nace Benner, a mother-in-law to Jonas Haws, and a great friend to all. Lisa was Oma to all her 4 grandchildren; Chloe Haws, Keilani Gunter, Amelia Gunter, and Joelle Glenn. She was a step mom to Ashley Benner and a mommy to Devon Danielle, her pride and joy. Lisa made this world a better place, a kind place. May we all learn a lesson from her legacy of love and just be kind to one another. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Thursday, November 29th 6-8pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
