Bennett, Earl, - 89, of Upper Deerfield Twp., and a builder of more than one hundred custom homes passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon February 16, 2019, at The Cumberland Manor. He was the husband of Gladys Ward Bennett, who died in September of 2018. Earl is survived by two sons, Gary Bennett (Terri) of Upper Deerfield Twp. and Gregory Bennett of Strathmere, two grandchildren, Holly Stoffel (Michael) and Matthew Bennett (Krystal) and three great-grandsons, Ethan and Kyle Stoffel and McCoy Bennett. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Bennett, in 1993. Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Thursday morning February 21st at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 9:30 until 11. The burial, with military honors, will follow at Laurel Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mr. Bennett's memory are requested to Ranch Hope, Inc., PO Box 325, Alloway, NJ 08001-0325. For a more complete obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
