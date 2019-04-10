Bennett, Gloria, - of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on April 8, 2019, quietly in her sleep, surrounded by her immediate family, in Delray Beach, Florida. Gloria was a life long resident of Atlantic City, NJ, and recently moved to Delray Beach to live out her last remaining time on Earth with her children and grandchildren close by. She lived a long beautiful life and she is survived by her sister, Pat, her daughter, Jamie Bennett, and her son, Josh Bennett, and his spouse, Caren, and her grandchildren, Sam and Marti. Gloria is predeceased by her husband, Martin P. Bennett. The Bennett's were in the hotel/motel and condo conversion business during the 70s and 80s and 90s in Atlantic City and Ventnor. They ran and owned the Sands Motel and Cambridge House Apartment House and the Pageant Motor Inn during this time. They also built the Temple Emeth Shalom Cemetery Mausoleum where Gloria will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Marty. Gloria resided at the Plaza in Atlantic City for over 45 years prior to moving to South Florida last November. She will be missed greatly by her family. Graveside services will be held Friday, April 12 at 12 noon at Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Lincoln Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
