BENNETT, HELEN A. (nee Brower), - 80, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Helen was born on June 10, 1939 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Charles and Helen Brower. She attended Our Lady Star of the Sea Elementary School and Holy Spirit High School in Atlantic City. Helen married the love of her life, Vince, in 1962 and moved to Absecon, New Jersey where they raised their three children. Helen's favorite things to do was be around family, travel with her husband, and spend time with her childhood "forever" friends. She could always be seen and heard at all the kids sporting events no matter how far away they were. Helen enjoyed volunteering as a Troop Leader for the Girl Scouts, being a member of the Absecon Jaycee-ets and in various rolls within the youth sports programs in Absecon. Helen was also proud to talk about her time spent in the Civil Air Patrol and her many years volunteering for the Miss America Organization. Helen is predeceased by her loving husband Vincent, son Vincent, Jr., parents Charles and Helen, and her brother Charles. She is survived by her children Patricia Accardi (Anthony), Keith (Shannon), daughter-in-law Diane, and four grandchildren, Vincent III, Thomas, Garrett and Abigail. Our family would like to thank Dr. Brian Gery, Dr. Naim Nazha, Holy Redeemer Hospice Care and Ms. Kathy Little for their companionate care. At the family's request due to covid-19 burial will be private. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC. AC.
