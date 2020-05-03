Bennett, James Joseph, - 24, of Sea Isle City, With deepest sorrow, we announce that James Joseph Bennett passed away suddenly on Sunday April 27, 2020. Those who knew James, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. James will be missed everyday by his Father, Jimmy, his Mother, Jennifer, brothers Anthony and Luke, Sister Barbara Jean, his paternal Grandmother, Helen Bennett, his maternal Grandmother, Angel Dalrymple, and his many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and great friends. Not only was James loved and respected here on Earth, but he will be lovingly received in Heaven by his Granddad, Robert H. Bennett, his Cousin, Michael Aaron Bennett, and his Aunt, Gina Griffin and Nephew Robert David. Although James' life was relatively short, he accomplished so much more than people decades older. He was an extraordinary son, a protective and dedicated brother, and a trusted, respected friend to all that had the privilege to know him and work with him. Succinctly stated, James can never be replaced. To have him in our lives has been the greatest gift. The way he loved each of us, the way he took care of his sister, Barbara, his brother, Anthony, and the love and humbleness he bestowed upon Luke, made James' star grow brighter and has given all of us a shining, guiding light. His bond with his parents was the true meaning of James' life. In 2010, James graduated from Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School. During this time James was the Captain of the Upper Township Hornets Wresting Team. Always the competitor, James was the South Jersey State Runner-up at the 135 lb. weight class. In 2014, James graduated from Saint Augustine Preparatory School as an honors student athlete. In his senior year, James was Captain of the Hermits wresting team. He accumulated over 95 wins in various wrestling divisions during his illustrious high school career. In 2018, James graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rowan University. He was selected into the prestigious National Honors Society for his academic success. Since graduating from college, James' work ethic and desire to assist his family's business led him to remain in Sea Isle City, where he held various crucial managerial positions for Lobster Loft, LLC and Bennett Enterprises, Inc. His tireless love and devotion to his family were evident by his tireless work during some difficult times. He also served as a Legislative Aide to Congressman Van Drew. As long as James is remembered, he has not really left us. Our feelings toward him and our memories will be etched in our hearts and minds forever. While James' tombstone will read 1996-2020, the importance to all of us should be the dash and how James lived those short years between these dates and the positive impact he had on all of us, who had the privilege and pleasure to know him. In honor of James and enormous love he showed the Bennett and Dalrymple families we ask you to open your heart and make a connection. James was a good and decent family man. He was an exceptional student and standout athlete. He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes. But most of all he exuded love, respect, and humility. Every day let's honor James by living our dash like he would want us to do. James was laid to eternal rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Ocean View, NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
