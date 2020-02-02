Bennett, Peggy H., - 77, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Herman Bennett with whom she shared over 30 years of marriage. Peggy was born in Aspers, PA, and was predeceased by her father Woodrow Hohenshilt, her mother Ida, her brother Billy, her sister-in-law Kay, and her step-daughter Elizabeth Bennett. Peggy was employed at Trump Plaza for many years as a Food and Beverage cashier. Peggy loved going places with Herman. Of all of the places they would go together, she liked Bermuda but loved Walt Disney World. Peggy had a huge heart and loved baking together with her husband for other people. She also loved sewing and crocheting and would gift many of her handmade items. Peggy will be missed and fondly remembered by her husband Herman, her brother Jack, her sister-in-law Joanne, her daughters Sandra Hinkel (Ronald) and Sharon Poorman (Michael), as well as her step-children Mary Cosnahan (Larry), John Bennett (Sarah), Amy Bennett, Margie Wilkins (Walt), and Herman Bennett (Dianne), her grandchildren Colleen, Steven (Kate), Lauren W, Lauren C, Clyde, Kevin, Michael, Gigi, Kristina, and Shannon, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for her, especially Dr. Salaam T. Alobeidy, MD, and Dr. Naim T. Nahza, MD. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Monday, February 3rd 10-10:45am at St. Joseph Church, 606 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Funeral Mass following at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9939. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries